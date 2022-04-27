Conformis (CFMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Conformis to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Conformis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Conformis stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Conformis in the third quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conformis during the third quarter worth $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Conformis by 167.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 73,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 1,749.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 202,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFMS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

