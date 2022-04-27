Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,723. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,377.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

