Constellation Software (CSU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$14.53 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion.

TSE CSU opened at C$2,095.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$44.40 billion and a PE ratio of 113.61. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,677.44 and a one year high of C$2,385.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2,135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,161.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2,507.14.

Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

