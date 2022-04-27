Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $14.88 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Constellation Software in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $15.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

CSU has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2,507.14.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,095.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2,135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2,161.94. The stock has a market cap of C$44.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.61. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,677.44 and a 52-week high of C$2,385.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.