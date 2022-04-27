Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $14.88 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Constellation Software in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $15.00.
Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.
Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$2,095.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2,135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2,161.94. The stock has a market cap of C$44.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.61. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$1,677.44 and a 52-week high of C$2,385.80.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 21.69%.
Constellation Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.
