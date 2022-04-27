Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 47,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,752. Constellium has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.02.

CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Constellium by 52.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 61.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Constellium by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Constellium by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

