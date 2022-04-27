Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($146.24) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($102.15) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($107.53) to €95.00 ($102.15) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($118.28) to €103.00 ($110.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 294,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

