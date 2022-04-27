Continental Resources (CLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Continental Resources to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLR stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Continental Resources by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 750.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

