Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Continental Resources has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Continental Resources to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

NYSE:CLR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,728. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $66.86.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.62.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm bought 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Continental Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,410 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 750.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 36,443 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Continental Resources by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.