ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

ContraFect stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ContraFect by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 95,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 24.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 823,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 162,732 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

