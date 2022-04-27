Contrasting AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) & MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) and MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and MaxCyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 2,794.87 -$7.17 million ($0.04) -7.82 MaxCyte $33.89 million 17.01 -$19.08 million N/A N/A

AIkido Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxCyte.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and MaxCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -6.96% -6.88% MaxCyte -56.30% -11.11% -10.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AIkido Pharma and MaxCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00

AIkido Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 538.98%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats MaxCyte on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma (Get Rating)

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The Company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of multiple viruses, including influenza virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus, and Marburg virus. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas; and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2021. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

About MaxCyte (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc. operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering. The company also provides ExPERT Pas that allows for seamless scale-up to bioreactor volumes for protein, antibody, VLP, and virus production; processing assembly supporting products, including electroporation buffers, and processing assembly workflow and loading racks; and cGMP PAs that offers the scales and quality assurance required for clinical research and production in GMP clean-room facilities. It has a clinical and commercial license agreement with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

