Contrasting Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Endosurgery and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 0 5 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 130.63%. PolyPid has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 269.64%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -39.19% -148.35% -28.13% PolyPid N/A -81.75% -73.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and PolyPid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 3.49 -$24.68 million ($0.78) -7.12 PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.27) -2.22

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. Apollo Endosurgery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats PolyPid on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.