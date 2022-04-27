Contrasting DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) & Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH)

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) and Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DiDi Global and Generation Hemp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiDi Global N/A N/A N/A Generation Hemp -1,455.18% N/A -141.16%

7.7% of DiDi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiDi Global and Generation Hemp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiDi Global $27.28 billion 0.31 -$1.60 billion N/A N/A Generation Hemp $680,000.00 78.02 -$9.82 million N/A N/A

Generation Hemp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiDi Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DiDi Global and Generation Hemp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiDi Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiDi Global currently has a consensus price target of 15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 801.73%. Given DiDi Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Summary

DiDi Global beats Generation Hemp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiDi Global (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Generation Hemp (Get Rating)

Generation Hemp Inc. engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

