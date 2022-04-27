Contrasting Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) & PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Rating) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and PTC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A PTC 0 2 6 0 2.75

PTC has a consensus target price of $142.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.84%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A PTC 27.21% 17.89% 7.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and PTC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PTC $1.81 billion 6.38 $476.92 million $4.20 23.30

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PTC beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions (Get Rating)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools. It also provides physicians; administrative services, such as credentialing, program management, and call center management; and integration services, including electronic prescription software, prior authorization software, laboratory and malpractice insurance, large scale provider scheduling, medical translation, and rounding services. In addition, the company offers staffing and recruiting services, and diagnostic and clinical services, as well as amazon cloud services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR. The company also provides Onshape, a software-as-a-service product development platform unites computer-aided design with data management, collaboration tools, and real-time analytics; Arena, a PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually anytime and anywhere; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Windchill, a product lifecycle management software. In addition, it offers Integrity, an application lifecycle management solution; Servigistics, service parts management solution; and consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

