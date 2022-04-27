Contrasting Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

63.8% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ramaco Resources and American Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $283.39 million 2.33 $39.76 million $0.91 16.40 American Resources $7.76 million 15.08 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -2.97

Ramaco Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ramaco Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ramaco Resources and American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.81%. American Resources has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.81%. Given American Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Ramaco Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources 14.03% 20.80% 14.25% American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86%

Risk and Volatility

Ramaco Resources has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats American Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramaco Resources (Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.