Contrasting SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) & LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) and LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SQL Technologies and LSI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQL Technologies N/A N/A N/A LSI Industries 2.04% 8.09% 3.99%

This table compares SQL Technologies and LSI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQL Technologies $40,000.00 24,165.56 -$5.73 million N/A N/A LSI Industries $315.61 million 0.49 $5.87 million $0.28 20.75

LSI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SQL Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SQL Technologies and LSI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQL Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A LSI Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

LSI Industries has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 143.83%. Given LSI Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than SQL Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

SQL Technologies has a beta of -3725.52, indicating that its share price is 372,652% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSI Industries has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of LSI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of SQL Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of LSI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LSI Industries beats SQL Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQL Technologies (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings. It offers power-plugs; universal power-plug and receptacle products; and smart products. The company was formerly known as Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp. and changed its name to SQL Technologies Corp. in August 2016. SQL Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc. manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions. It also offers lighting control products, including sensors, photocontrols, dimmers, motion detection, and Bluetooth systems to support lighting fixtures; and designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, and sub-assemblies. The Display Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and installs exterior and interior visual image and display elements, including printed and structural graphics, digital signage, menu board systems, display fixtures, refrigerated displays, and custom display elements. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, and refrigerated and non-refrigerated merchandising displays. This segment also implements, installs, and provides program management services, such as installation management, site surveys, permitting, and content management; and manages and executes the implementation of large rollout programs. It serves petroleum/convenience, parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, retail and grocery store, automotive, warehouse, and sports complex markets. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

