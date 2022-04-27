Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.27.

CTS traded up C$0.42 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.18. 604,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,408. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

