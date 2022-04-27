Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Set at C$14.00 by National Bankshares

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) received a C$14.00 price target from research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.27.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.18. 604,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,408. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$5.20 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

