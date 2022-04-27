Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.94.

CPPMF traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $2.18. 369,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,147. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

