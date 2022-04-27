Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMMC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.96.
Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,760. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$597.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79.
About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.