Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMMC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.96.

Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,760. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$597.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$477,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,549,745 shares in the company, valued at C$139,546,926.41. Also, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$186,900.00. Insiders have sold 525,601 shares of company stock worth $1,983,196 over the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

