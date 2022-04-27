Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.96.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.84. 1,330,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,760. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$597.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.92. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.07.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,549,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,546,926.41. Also, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$186,900.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 525,601 shares of company stock worth $1,983,196.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

