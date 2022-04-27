Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMMC. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.96.

Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.58.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$572,205.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,674,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,903,149.75. Also, Senior Officer Bradly James Bolger sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$186,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 525,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,196 over the last 90 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

