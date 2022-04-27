Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CMT opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Core Molding Technologies has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

