CoreCivic (CXW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect CoreCivic to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CXW opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 138,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 76.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 699.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
