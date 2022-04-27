CoreCivic (CXW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect CoreCivic to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CXW opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 194,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 138,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 76.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 699.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXW shares. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

