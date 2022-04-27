Cormark Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KGC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 589.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,088 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

