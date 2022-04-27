Cormark Comments on New Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Sprott Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,853,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482,943 shares during the period. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $4,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,617,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 2,859,764 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth $2,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

