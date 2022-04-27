Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02.

EXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Excellon Resources stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Excellon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

