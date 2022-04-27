Cormark Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03).

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a PEG ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 90.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 232,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 30.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 656,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 389,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.