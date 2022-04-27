Cormark Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.56.

Shares of K stock opened at C$6.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.07%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Insiders sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110 in the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

