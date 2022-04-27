Cormark Weighs in on SSR Mining Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

SSR Mining stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.97. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

