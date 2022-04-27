Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Short Interest Down 92.4% in April

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the March 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 75,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAAP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.32. 930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,104. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Corporación América Airports has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81.

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

