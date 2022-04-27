Corteva (CTVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Corteva to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Corteva has set its FY22 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Corteva has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Corteva by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

