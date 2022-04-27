COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,228,100 shares, a growth of 1,207.5% from the March 31st total of 3,612,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,447.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOF remained flat at $$1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

