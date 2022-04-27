Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.
NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 1,312,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.
Costamare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
