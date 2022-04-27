Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

NYSE:CMRE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 1,312,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,475. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42. Costamare has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costamare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

