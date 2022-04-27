CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Shares of CSGP traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. 2,662,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

