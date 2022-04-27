CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

