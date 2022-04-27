CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $77.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s current price.

CSGP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,607 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,891,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,683,000 after purchasing an additional 428,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,367,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,687,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

