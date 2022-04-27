CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.
CSGP stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 91,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,721. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.
CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
