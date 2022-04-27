CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $529-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $529.91 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Citigroup cut their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.78.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 283,942 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

