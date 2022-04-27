Cowen Cuts Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $48.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Cowen from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities raised Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

Calix stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Calix has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Calix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Calix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

