Cowen Cuts Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Price Target to $42.00

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Deluxe stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. 2,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. Deluxe has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2,282.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 39,872 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

