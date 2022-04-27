Cowen Cuts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $65.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ST. Cowen cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of ST stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 145,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,982. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,400,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $213,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

