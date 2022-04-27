Cowen Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $120.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.94.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 66,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,426. The company has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.