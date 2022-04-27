Cowen Increases Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $120.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after buying an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

