Cowen Trims Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Target Price to $42.00

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

DLX opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Deluxe has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 11.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 172.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 242,618 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

