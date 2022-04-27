Craig Hallum Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $81.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,096,590.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

