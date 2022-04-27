Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Crane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crane has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Crane to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

CR stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,192. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Crane has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

