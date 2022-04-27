Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Crane has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crane has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

CR stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.33. 343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,192. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.60. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after buying an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Crane by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

