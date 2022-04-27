Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $884,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 218.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 49,184 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 43.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

