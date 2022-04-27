Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -29.31%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
