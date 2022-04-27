Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRARY shares. Barclays lowered Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.81) to €13.40 ($14.41) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

